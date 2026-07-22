British PM Burnham Addresses Future Tax Decisions

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham announced on Wednesday that there would be no unfunded promises regarding adjustments to the tax-free personal allowance. He indicated that tax-related decisions would be deferred to the upcoming fiscal update scheduled for the autumn.

Burnham emphasized that the government is presently focused on reallocating spending to address urgent issues concerning the cost of living and housing. These are considered pressing matters that need immediate attention.

When queried about the freeze on the personal tax allowance, Burnham reiterated that no commitment had been made to alter it. He assured that the issue would be reviewed alongside other initiatives in due course.