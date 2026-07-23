British PM Supports Culture: Major Tax Cut

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham has announced a 20% reduction in business rates for pubs, clubs, and live music venues, aiming to support these cultural institutions. Downing Street confirmed the tax cuts, reflecting the government's commitment to aiding the beleaguered cultural sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 10:42 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 10:42 IST
British PM Supports Culture: Major Tax Cut
Andy Burnham
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The British government has unveiled a significant reduction in business rates for cultural venues, a move led by Prime Minister Andy Burnham, as announced by Downing Street on Thursday.

Pubs, clubs, and live music venues are the intended beneficiaries, set to receive a 20% slash in their business rates.

This initiative underscores the administration's support for cultural institutions, many of which have faced financial challenges in recent times.

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