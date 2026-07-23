Regulator Seeks Public Opinion on ITV-Comcast Merger

Britain's competition regulator is looking for public feedback on a proposed deal between ITV and Comcast. Although not a formal investigation, the move involves Comcast's Sky agreeing to acquire ITV's broadcasting channels and streaming service for a sum of £1.6 billion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 11:37 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 11:37 IST
Regulator Seeks Public Opinion on ITV-Comcast Merger
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The UK's competition regulator announced on Thursday a call for public input regarding the anticipated merger between ITV and Comcast. This proposal has sparked considerable interest and discussion among industry analysts and the general public.

While the request for public views does not signify the initiation of any formal investigation, it represents a pivotal step in evaluating the potential ramifications and benefits of such a high-profile deal. The acquisition involves Comcast's Sky purchasing the broadcast channels and streaming services of ITV for £1.6 billion.

The proposed deal underscores the ongoing evolution and consolidation within the media industry, prompting scrutiny and feedback from various stakeholders.

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