In Gaza, Lighters Become Priceless Amidst Crisis

In the southern Gaza tent camps, lighters have become critical survival tools amidst soaring prices and severe shortages. Displaced individuals, like Nisreen Abu Saada and Hassan Abu Latifa, rely on ingenious solutions to cope, highlighting the stark economic challenges exacerbated by ongoing conflict and limited aid deliveries in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 13:33 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 13:33 IST
In Gaza, Lighters Become Priceless Amidst Crisis
  • Country:
  • Palestine

In the sprawling tent camps of southern Gaza, the humble disposable cigarette lighter has emerged as a critical luxury item, essential for daily survival alongside food, water, and fuel. This crisis is acutely felt by displaced individuals like Nisreen Abu Saada, a mother of four who struggles daily to light fires for cooking in a territory where gas is scarce.

With the war in Gaza persisting for nearly three years, shortages of basic goods have turned everyday items into commodities of high value. Lighters, once inexpensive, now cost as much as 100 shekels ($32.55), forcing families to repair rather than replace them. This scarcity has also opened up niche trades, such as the repair service run by Hassan Abu Latifa, a former agricultural engineer turned lighter repairman.

The conflict has devastated Gaza's economy with unemployment rates soaring over 80% and poverty nearing 100%. Despite a U.S.-brokered ceasefire in October, key humanitarian needs remain unmet. Aid is a contentious issue, with differing accounts of supply adequacy between Gaza's Hamas-run government and Israeli officials. Amidst these challenges, the lighter’s role as a tool for economic survival underscores both the resilience and desperation of Gaza's residents.

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