UN raises alarm over renewed civilian deaths in Gaza

The United Nations has expressed deep concern over a recent increase in Israeli military attacks across Gaza, saying dozens of Palestinian civilians have been killed or injured in strikes that hit residential buildings, crowded areas and shelters for displaced families. The UN Human Rights Office warned that the continued violence is placing civilians at extreme risk despite the ceasefire announced nine months ago. The organisation said the latest incidents add to a growing humanitarian crisis, with many Palestinians still unable to find a safe place as fighting continues across the territory.

Civilian casualties continue to rise

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, more than 1,100 Palestinians have been killed by the Israeli military since October 2025. The UN Human Rights Office said it has independently verified the deaths of 685 Palestinians between October 2025 and mid-April 2026, including 283 women and children, while verification of additional cases is still underway.

Between 13 and 20 July alone, the UN recorded at least 57 Palestinian deaths, including six children and eight women. The office said 34 of those killed were located far from the Israeli-designated "yellow line," raising concerns about the circumstances surrounding the attacks.

Families caught in repeated attacks

The UN documented multiple Israeli strikes carried out on 17 and 18 July in Gaza City, North Gaza, Middle Gaza and Khan Younes. At least 21 Palestinians were reportedly killed during those attacks, including four children and three women.

One strike on an apartment building in Gaza City reportedly killed five members of the same family, including both parents and their three children, aged eight, 15 and 17. The Human Rights Office said attacks affecting civilians continue to raise serious concerns under international humanitarian law. The organisation stated that deliberately targeting civilians is prohibited under international law and may constitute a war crime.

Shrinking safe areas increase humanitarian risks

The UN said Palestinians remain confined to an increasingly limited area as the Israeli-imposed "yellow line" continues to move westward. The office warned that civilians living near the zone face constant danger because Israeli forces reportedly continue to open fire on people found in its vicinity. According to the Human Rights Office, the changing boundaries leave families with few safe places to seek shelter while increasing the risks for people already displaced by months of conflict.

UN calls for ceasefire to be respected

The Human Rights Office urged all parties to respect the ceasefire and called on third-party states to take urgent steps to ensure compliance with international humanitarian law. It also called for accountability for alleged violations and stressed that the continuing suffering of civilians in Gaza requires immediate international attention and action to protect lives and uphold justice.