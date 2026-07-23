Chinese Stocks Rebound Amid AI-Led Correction Recovery

In a surprising turn of events, Chinese stocks managed to close on a higher note Thursday, shaking off earlier losses. This recovery comes after a tumultuous period marked by AI-related corrections.

Market sentiment appears to be stabilizing as investors shift their focus toward more defensive plays, indicating a cautious yet optimistic approach.

The resilience in the face of earlier setbacks is a promising sign for the future of Chinese stocks, suggesting a possible upward trend in the coming weeks.