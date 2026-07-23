World Bank Finance Pushes Bangladesh’s Power Story from Access to Energy Security

Bangladesh has brought electricity within reach of nearly every household, but universal access has exposed a harder set of questions about the quality, cost and resilience of the power system. The country must now ensure that electricity is not only available, but also reliable, affordable and less dependent on traditional energy sources.

A World Bank-supported programme offers one route forward. Through the Scaling Up Renewable Energy Project, Bangladesh has added 338 megawatts of renewable energy to the national grid, developed large solar plants, expanded rooftop installations and attracted $212 million in private investment through public-private partnerships.

The capacity addition remains modest within the wider electricity system. Renewable energy currently accounts for only 1.5% of Bangladesh's grid supply. However, the project's importance extends beyond the number of megawatts installed. It has begun addressing some of the structural obstacles that can prevent clean energy from moving beyond isolated projects: difficult land conditions, limited financing, regulatory uncertainty, industrial demand and the need for skilled workers.

From Connecting Homes to Cleaning the Power Mix

Bangladesh's expansion of electricity access is an infrastructure achievement, but access alone does not determine whether an energy system can support long-term economic development. A household or factory may be connected to the grid while still facing unreliable supply or costly electricity. A power system can reach almost the entire population and remain vulnerable because it relies heavily on a narrow range of energy sources. Bangladesh's next energy challenge is more complex than its first: it must improve the performance of the system while diversifying how electricity is produced.

Solar power is expected to play a larger role in that shift, but it is starting from a low base. With renewables accounting for just 1.5% of grid supply, the 338 megawatts added through the World Bank-backed project should not be interpreted as a wholesale transformation of the national energy mix. It is better understood as an effort to create the physical, regulatory and financial foundations for further expansion.

The programme combines utility-scale generation with rooftop solar and institutional support. Renewable-energy growth cannot be sustained by constructing power plants alone. Governments also need viable project sites, investors willing to provide long-term capital, rules that allow businesses to produce their own electricity and a grid capable of absorbing additional power.

By addressing several of these constraints together, the project has begun to shift Bangladesh's solar sector from a collection of installations towards a more organised market.

Solar Plants Built for Bangladesh's Difficult Geography

The project's most prominent milestone is Bangladesh's first 75-megawatt grid-connected solar power plant at Sonagazi in Feni. Built on low-lying coastal land, the facility was designed to operate in flood-prone conditions. This feature makes the plant particularly relevant to Bangladesh, where geography can complicate infrastructure development and narrow the range of land considered suitable for large energy projects.

The Sonagazi facility demonstrates that renewable infrastructure can be adapted to difficult environments rather than restricted to ideal locations. According to the project material, its design is now being replicated in other parts of the country.

The programme also supported a 68-megawatt solar plant along the banks of the Jamuna River in Sirajganj. Together, the two facilities illustrate both the potential and the complexity of large-scale solar development in a densely populated country where land availability, flooding and access to transmission infrastructure can shape investment decisions.

Their longer-term value will depend on operational performance. Flood-resistant design must translate into reliable electricity generation, manageable maintenance costs and continued operation during difficult weather conditions. Replication will also require evidence that similar projects can be developed without creating unacceptable land-use, environmental or financial pressures.

The plants serve not only as sources of electricity but also as tests of whether utility-scale solar can be expanded under Bangladesh's physical constraints.

Factory Rooftops Turn Climate Pressure into Business Strategy

The project's rooftop solar component connects renewable-energy policy directly with industrial competitiveness. Support for the Infrastructure Development Company Limited enabled it to establish a Renewable Energy Financing Facility for rooftop and utility-scale solar projects. Assistance to the Sustainable and Renewable Energy Development Authority also helped identify sites for future developments and supported the introduction of Bangladesh's net metering policy.

Net metering improves the commercial case for rooftop solar by allowing businesses to offset part of their grid electricity use with power generated on their own premises. For factories, this can lower operating costs while reducing dependence on external electricity supplies.

The incentives extend beyond domestic energy prices. Many Bangladeshi manufacturers supply international companies facing increasingly demanding sustainability requirements. Rooftop solar can help factories demonstrate progress on emissions while protecting their position in export-oriented supply chains.

Industrial solar can create several revenue and savings streams at once. However, the financial attractiveness of rooftop systems will vary across companies according to installation costs, financing terms, available roof space, electricity consumption and maintenance requirements. The wider opportunity will depend on whether financing becomes accessible beyond large and well-established industrial users. Smaller factories may face greater difficulty securing capital, even when solar could reduce their operating costs over time.

Private Capital Has Entered; Scale Is the Next Test

The project attracted $212 million in private investment through public-private partnerships. The mobilisation is one of its most important outcomes because public funding and development assistance alone are unlikely to finance renewable growth at the scale Bangladesh requires. Development institutions can help create early projects, reduce perceived risks and establish financing structures. A durable energy transition, however, requires private investors to remain involved after individual programmes end.

The project has also trained local communities to install, operate and maintain renewable-energy systems. These skills could support employment as the sector grows, but training will produce lasting economic benefits only if the pipeline of new projects continues to generate demand for qualified workers.

The programme's renewable investments are estimated to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 377,000 tonnes each year. The reduction is significant, but it remains a projected benefit that depends on actual electricity generation and the power sources displaced by solar.

Bangladesh must also confront challenges that generation figures alone cannot resolve. As solar capacity grows, the grid will need to manage electricity that varies with daylight and weather. Continued expansion may require stronger transmission infrastructure, improved forecasting and systems capable of balancing power supply and demand. There are also questions about who gains access to renewable financing, how project sites are selected and whether the benefits extend beyond major industrial consumers and large investors.

The Scaling Up Renewable Energy Project does not settle these issues. It demonstrates that Bangladesh can build large solar plants in difficult locations, make rooftop generation commercially useful and use public institutions to attract private capital.