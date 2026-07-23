Geely and Ford Join Forces: New Electric SUVs to Revitalize Spanish Auto Plant

Geely Auto will manufacture two electric SUV models at Ford's Spanish plant, with the two companies collaborating on a new model, as they announced on Thursday. This aligns with Chinese automakers' strategic use of traditional carmakers' underused factories in light of Europe's impending local-content requirements.

The partnership forms a 66% Ford-owned joint venture, with the first Geely electric SUVs from Valencia hitting production lines in 2028. Ford's European workforce will incorporate into the new venture, requiring more employees as production rises. Geely's VP, Victor Yang, confirmed no plans to bring Chinese workers to Spain.

Ford's European leader, Jim Baumbick, expressed optimism about maximizing the facility's capacity. This deal is strengthened by Geely's acquisition of Volvo from Ford in 2010. Still, it faces U.S. legislative challenges, highlighted by U.S. Rep. John Moolenaar's criticism of Ford's dual strategy regarding Chinese automakers.

Ford countered critiques by emphasizing the rapidly evolving European market, emphasizing the need for strategic partnerships to remain competitive. Although Ford's shares dipped slightly, Yang provided insights into the first electric SUV model, priced for European sales, with additional development underway for future models.

This agreement addresses Geely's manufacturing needs in the EU under new 'Made in Europe' clauses, with Spain being an appealing manufacturing hub due to its labor and energy cost benefits. Unions support the deal, stressing job creation and local supplier engagement.