Epic Adventures Await: Season 3 of 'Percy Jackson' Promises Thrilling Twists

The much-anticipated Season 3 of 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' makes a dramatic entry at San Diego Comic-Con. Adapting 'The Titan's Curse,' the season promises gripping adventures for Percy Jackson and friends as they confront new challenges and characters from Greek mythology in a thrilling quest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 23:46 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 23:46 IST
Epic Adventures Await: Season 3 of 'Percy Jackson' Promises Thrilling Twists
'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' renewed for Season 3 (Photo/Instagram/@disneyplus). Image Credit: ANI

The creators of 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' unveiled an exclusive preview of Season 3 at San Diego Comic-Con, according to Deadline. This season adapts Rick Riordan's third book, 'The Titan's Curse,' with Percy Jackson, played by Walker Scobell, and his friends on a daring mission to rescue Annabeth Chase and Artemis from the Titan Atlas.

The season kicks off with Thalia Grace, portrayed by Tamara Smart, battling a fierce monster in a parking garage while Percy steps in to assist her. Despite Thalia's initial reluctance, the two ultimately team up after Annabeth reveals the need for Thalia's aid in rescuing two demigods. The storyline teases tension between Thalia and Percy, carried over from previous seasons, as they embark on their adventure.

Showrunners promise new characters that will expand the Greek mythology universe, adding depth and intrigue to the series. Walker Scobell noted during the panel that this season is considered the most faithful adaptation of Riordan's work. Fans eagerly await the continuation of the series, which promises thrilling escapades and a faithful translation of the beloved books.

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