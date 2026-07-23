Sikandar Raza Criticizes Harare Pitch After Zimbabwe's T20I Loss to India

Zimbabwe's captain, Sikandar Raza, voiced dissatisfaction with the pitch conditions following a seven-wicket defeat to India in the first T20I at Harare Sports Club. Raza noted extended moisture on the surface made batting challenging. Despite the setback, he praised Zimbabwe's positive batting partnership during the innings rebuild.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 23:39 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 23:39 IST
Sikandar Raza Criticizes Harare Pitch After Zimbabwe's T20I Loss to India
Zimbabwe and India players in action (Photo: X/@ZimCricketv). Image Credit: ANI

In a candid post-match presentation, Zimbabwe's cricket captain Sikandar Raza didn't shy away from criticizing the pitch conditions at Harare Sports Club following their significant seven-wicket T20I loss to India. His primary concern revolved around the lingering moisture affecting the new ball, making batting considerably difficult.

Raza highlighted that, contrary to expectations, the moisture persisted longer than anticipated, impacting the batsmen's ability to score, especially in the initial overs. He drew comparisons to Zimbabwe’s recent ODI series against Bangladesh, pointing out that similar moisture issues were prevalent but remained longer during the ODI contests.

Despite the challenging pitch, Raza found a silver lining in the efforts of Wesley Madhevere and Tadiwanashe Marumani, who helped rebuild Zimbabwe's innings after early setbacks. Praise was given for their partnership as a positive takeaway, even as India comfortably reached the target with a standout performance from Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

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