U.N. Demands Probe into War Crime Allegations in Mali

The United Nations human rights office has called for a thorough investigation into alleged war crimes in Mali. Reports have surfaced accusing insurgents and separatists of brutally torturing and killing Malian soldiers who had surrendered during an attack on a military convoy.

According to the U.N., if these reports are confirmed, the acts would represent significant violations of international law. The incident has raised serious concerns regarding the conduct of armed groups in the region and their adherence to the rules of war.

The call for this investigation underscores the U.N.'s commitment to holding perpetrators accountable and ensuring justice for the victims of such grave violations.