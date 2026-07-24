Leclerc Shines in Hungarian GP Practice

Charles Leclerc made a remarkable mark during the first practice session for the Hungarian Grand Prix, clocking a session-leading time of 1:19.075 at a dusty Hungaroring.

His rapid pace outpacing Red Bull's Max Verstappen by 0.484 seconds while teammate Lewis Hamilton was 0.543 behind. Despite this lead, Leclerc's session was cut short due to a mechanical issue.

Both Leclerc and Hamilton remain cautious, acknowledging Mercedes as the team to beat this weekend, despite Ferrari's strong start to the weekend.