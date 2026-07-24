Leclerc Shines in Hungarian GP Practice
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc set the fastest time in the Hungarian Grand Prix practice, outpacing Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and teammate Lewis Hamilton. However, mechanical issues cut his session short. Despite Ferrari’s performance, both Leclerc and Hamilton warned that Mercedes remained the favorites this weekend.
- Country:
- Hungary
Charles Leclerc made a remarkable mark during the first practice session for the Hungarian Grand Prix, clocking a session-leading time of 1:19.075 at a dusty Hungaroring.
His rapid pace outpacing Red Bull's Max Verstappen by 0.484 seconds while teammate Lewis Hamilton was 0.543 behind. Despite this lead, Leclerc's session was cut short due to a mechanical issue.
Both Leclerc and Hamilton remain cautious, acknowledging Mercedes as the team to beat this weekend, despite Ferrari's strong start to the weekend.