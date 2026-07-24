Wall Street's Road to Recovery Amid Tech Turbulence and Geopolitical Tensions

Wall Street's main indexes prepared to open higher on Friday following a tech-driven selloff, as investors evaluated recent earnings, heightened Middle East tensions, and new tariff measures from the Trump administration.

Intel emerged as a standout in this week's earnings, projecting profits and revenue surpassing Wall Street expectations, alongside plans to boost spending. Despite this, the broader semiconductor market showed restraint.

Tensions escalated with Trump threatening action against Iran, influencing oil prices, which surged above $100 a barrel. Investors are also eyeing the upcoming Fed meeting and PCE data, crucial for monetary policy decisions.