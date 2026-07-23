Google's New Selfie Video Sign-In: A Secure Step Forward?

Google introduces a selfie video sign-in feature for account access or recovery. Although offering enhanced security and recovery options, it raises privacy concerns over biometric data. Users can delete their videos anytime, and several checks are in place to prevent impersonation attempts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 18:45 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 18:45 IST
Google's New Selfie Video Sign-In: A Secure Step Forward?
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Google on Thursday unveiled a selfie video sign-in feature, offering users a new method for account access or recovery if they're locked out due to forgotten passwords or device issues.

The feature, introduced by the Alphabet-owned corporation, involves users recording a brief video performing guided head movements capturing multiple angles. Google will store the recording to authenticate future sign-in attempts.

While this innovation enhances fraud protection and account recovery, it poses privacy concerns regarding biometric data. Google assures the recordings are stored with consent and can be deleted at any time.

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