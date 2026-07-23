Carrefour Sees Impressive Q2 Sales Surge

Carrefour, Europe's largest food retailer, reported a better-than-expected rise in second-quarter sales. The growth was driven by strong momentum in France and a resurgence in Brazil. With a 1.9% sales increase, Carrefour is pursuing strategies to enhance profitability and market share.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 21:18 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 21:18 IST
Carrefour Sees Impressive Q2 Sales Surge
  • Country:
  • France

Carrefour, the leading European food retailer, has reported a surprising increase in second-quarter sales, surpassing market expectations. The retailer witnessed a 1.9% rise in sales on a like-for-like basis, higher than the 1.6% forecast by analysts.

The company's performance in France, its most significant market, bolstered its overall growth with a fifth consecutive quarter of sales rise, marked by a 1% increase. In Brazil, Carrefour returned to growth, registering a 0.4% rise in sales, after a recent downturn.

The retailer's operating income for the first half climbed to 759 million euros from 727 million euros year-over-year, although it lagged behind the projected 779 million euros. The company aims to increase market share through strategic initiatives such as price cuts, digital investments, and substantial cost savings by 2030.

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