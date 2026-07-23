From Six Words to a Massive Movement: The Rise of the Cockroach Janta Party

A frustrated social media post by Abhijeet Dipke has ignited one of the largest youth-led protests against India's government. The viral post spurred the formation of the satirical 'Cockroach Janta Party,' rallying young Indians against unemployment and exam paper leaks.

Dipke became the protest's face, drawing thousands to the streets of New Delhi, demanding accountability from the government. The movement has gained backing from several opposition parties and widespread public attention.

Despite the risks and pushback, Dipke continues to emphasize peaceful protest. His message resonates with millions, underscoring the urgent call for change in India's political landscape.