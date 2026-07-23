Unveiling Europe's Artistic Riches: A New Era of Banknotes

The European Central Bank has announced a shortlist of new banknote designs, themed around European culture and nature. Featuring figures like Maria Curie and Ludwig van Beethoven, and designs like rivers and birds, the notes aim to enhance security and will be finalized after public feedback.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 21:26 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 21:26 IST
Unveiling Europe's Artistic Riches: A New Era of Banknotes
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  • European Union

The European Central Bank (ECB) has revealed its shortlist for a new series of banknotes, emphasizing themes of European culture and nature. The designs include historical figures such as Maria Skłodowska Curie, Ludwig van Beethoven, and Leonardo da Vinci.

The initiative marks the first complete redesign since the euro's introduction in 2002. One design set features birds, such as the kingfisher and the white stork, while the reverse sides showcase scenes of nature or public life.

The ECB aims to enhance security with these new designs, which will undergo public scrutiny until September 21. The new banknotes will circulate alongside current ones and keep their value.

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