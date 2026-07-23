U.S. Pledges Over $200 Million to Red Cross in Major Humanitarian Aid Initiative
The United States has announced a commitment of over $200 million in aid to the International Committee of the Red Cross and related organizations. This support aims to enable quick disaster response and aid in conflict settings. The U.S. continues to be a top global donor amid strategic prioritization.
- Country:
- United States
The United States is stepping up its humanitarian efforts by pledging over $200 million to the International Committee of the Red Cross and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies. This significant contribution, announced through a diplomatic statement on Thursday, emphasizes the U.S. commitment to responding swiftly to global disasters and providing assistance in conflict areas.
This financial commitment seeks to enhance the organizations' abilities to access those in need rapidly and effectively. The organizations are recognized for their unparalleled reach and capacity to act quickly in times of crisis, leveraging a well-established humanitarian response infrastructure across the globe.
Despite budget reductions to other aid groups under U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration, which has focused on prioritizing critical life-saving aid, the country continues its leadership in global humanitarian donations. In May, the U.S. pledged $1.8 billion to the United Nations, maintaining its position as the world's leading donor.