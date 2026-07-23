Israeli Banks' Exit Sparks Palestinian Financial Crisis Fears

Two of Israel's major banks, Israel Discount Bank and Bank Hapoalim, have announced plans to cease operations with their Palestinian counterparts in the coming months, citing the risks associated with potential terrorism financing and money laundering.

The decision comes amid escalating tension following the Gaza war and growing rifts between Israel's right-wing government and the Palestinian Authority. Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich’s repeated withholding of tax revenues from the PA has further strained this delicate financial relationship.

Yahya Shunnar, the governor of the Palestinian Monetary Authority, has warned that the banks' withdrawal could lead to economic instability, severely impacting trade, commerce, and livelihoods for both Palestinians and Israelis.