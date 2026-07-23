President Ramaphosa Clears Andrew Chauke to Continue as Gauteng DPP

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 23-07-2026 21:39 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 21:39 IST
President Ramaphosa Clears Andrew Chauke to Continue as Gauteng DPP
Image Credit: X(@SAfmRadio)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has confirmed that Adv Andrew Chauke will remain Gauteng South Director of Public Prosecutions after an independent inquiry concluded there was no evidence to support claims that he was unfit to hold office.

The decision brings an end to an investigation that examined allegations concerning Chauke's conduct and professional suitability while serving as one of South Africa's senior prosecutors.

Independent inquiry clears prosecutor

The Presidency announced that Ramaphosa had informed Chauke of his exoneration following the findings of the Nkabinde Panel of Enquiry, which was established under the National Prosecuting Authority Act of 1998.

The inquiry, launched on 29 September 2025, was tasked with determining whether Chauke remained fit and proper to continue serving as Director of Public Prosecutions after serious allegations were raised against him.

Chaired by Justice Baaitse Elizabeth Nkabinde, the panel reviewed extensive oral testimony, documentary evidence, expert opinions, witness statements and legal submissions before reaching its conclusions.

Panel rejects key allegations

According to the Presidency, the panel found no credible evidence that Chauke had improperly taken prosecutorial decisions in the Cato Manor matter or acted unlawfully while carrying out his coordination responsibilities.

The inquiry also examined his decision to provisionally withdraw murder and related charges against former Crime Intelligence head General Richard Mdluli and refer the case to an inquest. The panel concluded that the decision was not irrational and did not amount to misconduct.

Based on these findings, President Ramaphosa determined there was no reason to conclude that Chauke was unfit to continue serving in his position.

Suspension comes to an end

Chauke had been suspended with effect from 20 July 2025 while the inquiry was underway to allow the investigation to proceed independently. With the panel clearing him of the allegations, the Presidency said the President is satisfied that Chauke can continue carrying out his constitutional and statutory responsibilities within the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA). Ramaphosa also expressed confidence that the conclusion of the inquiry would allow Chauke to continue serving the institution and the country with dedication and integrity.

President thanks inquiry panel

The President thanked Chauke for cooperating throughout the inquiry process and acknowledged the work of Justice Nkabinde, assisted by Adv Elizabeth Baloyi-Mere SC and Attorney Matshego Ramagaga, for conducting the inquiry and completing its mandate. The findings close a process that examined Chauke's fitness for office over several months and reaffirm his position as Gauteng South Director of Public Prosecutions.

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