U.N. Nuclear Watchdog Awaits U.S.-Saudi Request on Nuclear Deal
The U.N. nuclear watchdog is aware of discussions between the U.S. and Saudi Arabia regarding nuclear cooperation but has not yet received a formal request for verification work. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) looks forward to collaborating with both nations to implement necessary measures.
- Country:
- United States
The U.N. nuclear watchdog announced its awareness of ongoing talks between the U.S. and Saudi Arabia regarding a nuclear cooperation deal, which includes plans for verification by the agency.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) disclosed on Thursday that it has not yet received any formal verification request from either party but stands ready to assist once approached.
The agency expressed eagerness to cooperate with the United States and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to ensure effective implementation of the nuclear cooperation measures discussed.