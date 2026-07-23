Richard Carapaz Triumphs in Stage 18 of Tour de France

Ecuadorean cyclist Richard Carapaz secured a remarkable solo victory in stage 18 of the Tour de France, making a decisive break during the final climb to Orcieres-Merlette. Carapaz, riding for EF Education-EasyPost, crossed the finish line 45 seconds ahead of second-placed Mauro Schmid.

While overall leader Tadej Pogacar maintained his substantial lead over closest rival Remco Evenepoel, the triumph propelled Carapaz to 10th place in the general classification. It marked the ninth Grand Tour stage win for the 33-year-old athlete.

The stage saw an early surge despite challenging mountain terrain, with points classification leader Mads Pedersen solidifying his position by winning an intermediate sprint. The leaders maintained their advantage, tackling the ascent while the peloton lagged. Ultimately, Carapaz's late-stage charge ensured a comfortable win as other contenders struggled to match his pace.