Merchant Ship Falls Prey to Somali Pirates in Gulf of Aden

A merchant ship seized in Yemeni waters last week has now been confirmed to be held by Somali pirates. The vessel was intercepted in the Gulf of Aden, raising concerns over maritime security in the region.

Two residents of Puntland, a semi-autonomous region in Somalia, disclosed the ship's current predicament to Reuters. This marks another instance of piracy in a waterway notorious for such activities.

The hijacking underscores ongoing security challenges in the area, as international efforts to curb piracy continue to face setbacks.