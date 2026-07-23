Merchant Ship Falls Prey to Somali Pirates in Gulf of Aden
A merchant ship hijacked last week in Yemeni waters of the Gulf of Aden has ended up in the hands of Somali pirates. This information was provided by two residents from Somalia's semi-autonomous Puntland region, as reported by Reuters on Thursday.
- Country:
- Somalia
A merchant ship seized in Yemeni waters last week has now been confirmed to be held by Somali pirates. The vessel was intercepted in the Gulf of Aden, raising concerns over maritime security in the region.
Two residents of Puntland, a semi-autonomous region in Somalia, disclosed the ship's current predicament to Reuters. This marks another instance of piracy in a waterway notorious for such activities.
The hijacking underscores ongoing security challenges in the area, as international efforts to curb piracy continue to face setbacks.