‘The Morning Show’ Bows Out: Fifth and Final Season to Premiere in 2027

Apple confirms the conclusion of its hit series 'The Morning Show' with its fifth season premiering in 2027. Starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, the acclaimed media drama wraps up with a focus on journalistic themes and has garnered multiple awards since its launch on Apple TV in 2019.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 23:18 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 23:18 IST
‘The Morning Show’ Bows Out: Fifth and Final Season to Premiere in 2027
Actor Jennifer Aniston (Image source: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

‘The Morning Show,’ headlined by Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, is set to conclude with its fifth season, premiering in 2027, Apple announced on Thursday. The series, which has won multiple Emmy Awards, will bid farewell with this final installment.

Renewed in September 2025 just before the debut of its fourth season, ‘The Morning Show’ is celebrated for its depiction of media dynamics interspersed with dark humor. Jennifer Aniston expressed gratitude for Apple’s support and emphasized the importance of ending the series intentionally.

Reese Witherspoon reflected on the show’s portrayal of journalism's significance and the creative privilege it brought her career. ‘The Morning Show’ debuted in 2019 as a flagship original title on Apple TV, earning critical acclaim and awards, asserting Apple’s streaming influence.

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