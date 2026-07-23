‘The Morning Show’ Bows Out: Fifth and Final Season to Premiere in 2027

‘The Morning Show,’ headlined by Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, is set to conclude with its fifth season, premiering in 2027, Apple announced on Thursday. The series, which has won multiple Emmy Awards, will bid farewell with this final installment.

Renewed in September 2025 just before the debut of its fourth season, ‘The Morning Show’ is celebrated for its depiction of media dynamics interspersed with dark humor. Jennifer Aniston expressed gratitude for Apple’s support and emphasized the importance of ending the series intentionally.

Reese Witherspoon reflected on the show’s portrayal of journalism's significance and the creative privilege it brought her career. ‘The Morning Show’ debuted in 2019 as a flagship original title on Apple TV, earning critical acclaim and awards, asserting Apple’s streaming influence.