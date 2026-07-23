Tehran's Strategic Airlift: Empowering the Houthis

Tehran has reportedly strengthened its Houthi allies by flying Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commanders and military equipment into Yemen. According to four sources, this strategic move aims to enhance the Houthis' ability to pose threats to Red Sea shipping lanes, challenging Saudi-backed Yemeni forces and regional stability.

The flight, which included senior IRGC commanders, originally intended for Yemen's capital, Sanaa, was diverted to the port city of Hodeidah due to Saudi-backed government attacks on Sanaa airport. The mission involved missile system training and support, with Iran allegedly providing financial assistance via gold shipments to the Houthis.

Despite Iran's denial of supplying military capabilities to the Houthis, tensions have risen with the group's naval blockade of Saudi Arabia and attacks on oil tankers. These actions risk disrupting global energy supplies, emphasizing the escalating conflict and the strategic importance of the Red Sea in international trade and security.