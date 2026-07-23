The United Kingdom has stated unequivocally that its armed forces are on standby to protect the nation from potential threats, following a stern warning from Iran's Revolutionary Guards regarding U.S. military activities originating from UK bases.

According to a government spokesperson, the UK's defense strategy involves a comprehensive air and missile defense system provided by the Royal Navy, British Army, and Royal Air Force, equipped with advanced capabilities and in alignment with NATO allies.

The recent developments come in the wake of British Prime Minister Andy Burnham reaffirming an agreement allowing the U.S. to utilize British bases for defensive purposes, emphasizing the UK's commitment to uphold international law while avoiding escalation into broader conflict.