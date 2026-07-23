Google Slapped with €890 Million Fine by EU for Anti-Competitive Practices

Alphabet's Google has been fined a total of €890 million by the European Union for violating rules aimed at curbing the dominance of major tech companies. The fines highlight Europe's determination to ensure a competitive market despite facing criticism from the U.S. and threats of retaliatory tariffs.

The penalties, amounting to €460 million and €430 million respectively, were levied under the Digital Markets Act. The first was for Google's preferential treatment of its services in search results; the second targeted restrictions on its app store, which limited app developers' ability to offer cheaper alternatives.

The fines are part of a broader strategy to enforce fair competition and preserve market integrity. Despite the hefty penalties, EU officials acknowledged Google's significant steps towards compliance, suggesting that further fines are unlikely as positive dialogues continue.