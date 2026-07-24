Tech Earnings and Oil Prices Send U.S. Stocks into Freefall

On Thursday, U.S. stocks experienced a significant decline, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping over 2% after reaching its lowest level since early May. This downturn was fueled by underwhelming earnings updates from major technology companies such as Alphabet and Tesla, reigniting concerns over heavy investment in artificial intelligence.

Concurrently, escalating oil prices due to Middle East tensions and supply worries added to inflation concerns, pushing bond yields upward. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average both fell by over 1%, exacerbated by rising Brent crude oil futures soaring past $100 a barrel.

Despite the growing economic uncertainties, market analysts, including Matt Miskin of Manulife John Hancock Investments, highlighted the Federal Reserve's upcoming policy meeting's potential focus on inflation management. Furthermore, Wall Street's fear gauge, the CBOE Volatility Index, increased, reflecting an intensifying unease among investors.