U.S. Sanctions Strike at Heart of Jalisco Cartel

The U.S. Treasury Department sanctioned over 50 individuals and entities linked to Mexico's Jalisco New Generation Cartel. Included among them is Juan Carlos Gonzalez, known as 'Pelon,' who allegedly succeeded the cartel's late leader Nemesio Oseguera as its head.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 00:27 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 00:27 IST
U.S. Sanctions Strike at Heart of Jalisco Cartel
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Treasury Department announced sanctions on more than 50 individuals and entities associated with Mexico's Jalisco New Generation Cartel on Thursday. This decisive move targets the criminal organization that has wielded substantial influence across regions.

Central to these sanctions is Juan Carlos Gonzalez, alias 'Pelon,' identified as the new leader after the purported death of Nemesio Oseguera, also known as 'El Mencho.' Their ties stretch into both Mexican and U.S. territories, posing a significant challenge to law enforcement agencies.

This action underscores the U.S. commitment to dismantling drug cartels by financially crippling their networks and cutting off resources, aiming to reduce their operational capacities.

TRENDING

1
Fire and Tension: Oil Tanker Explosion in the Strait of Hormuz

Fire and Tension: Oil Tanker Explosion in the Strait of Hormuz

Iran
2
Elon Musk Bets Big: Tesla's Transition from Cars to AI and Robotics

Elon Musk Bets Big: Tesla's Transition from Cars to AI and Robotics

United States
3
WNBA Strengthens Security Amid Rising Abuse Concerns

WNBA Strengthens Security Amid Rising Abuse Concerns

United States
4
Trump Rally Sparks Election Security Debate in Georgia

Trump Rally Sparks Election Security Debate in Georgia

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Why Asia Needs Transition Finance, Not Just Green Finance, to Achieve Net-Zero Goals: World Bank

AI Won't Replace Most Jobs in Turkey Yet, but Workforce Reform Cannot Wait: World Bank

Beyond Cheap Electricity: World Bank Reveals What Really Attracts AI Data Centre Investment

Why Colombia's Migrant Legalization Model Could Reshape Global Refugee and Development Policies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026