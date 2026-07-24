States Battle Federal Election Fund Restrictions

A group of predominantly Democratic states is challenging the Trump administration's stipulation for election-related funds, filing a lawsuit in a Rhode Island federal court against the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). This lawsuit, involving 25 states and the District of Columbia, marks an escalating legal conflict over voting procedures as midterm elections draw near.

The DHS intends to withhold 20% of more than $1 billion in grants for disaster preparedness unless states shift from electronic voting systems to hand-marked paper ballots. Additionally, these states would need to manually audit a portion of ballots and reconcile voting data against federal records.

Led by Rhode Island, California, Illinois, and New Jersey, the states argue that these federal requirements exceed legal authority, asserting that election administration is a role constitutionally assigned to states. As states face potential grant reductions, critics point to these moves as a broader strategy to exert federal control over elections, amid baseless voter fraud claims from Trump's allies.