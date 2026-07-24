Paramount Skydance Deal Paused: A $110 Billion Standoff

A federal judge has ruled that Paramount Skydance must pause its billion-dollar acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery until August 17, 2023. This decision was made on Thursday amid ongoing legal challenges.

U.S. District Judge Araceli Martínez-Olguín of Oakland, California, announced the extension of her previous order that temporarily blocked the transaction through August 3.

The current ruling grants involved parties additional time to address scheduling disputes, as a coalition of states led by California has filed a lawsuit to obstruct the acquisition.