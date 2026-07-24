Renewing the North American Trade Pact: Key Challenges and Progress

U.S. and Mexican officials are set to reconvene for a fourth round of negotiations to renew the North American trade pact, known as USMCA, early in September. This follows a series of talks aimed at resolving key issues, according to Mexico's economy ministry.

The third round of discussions saw U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer meeting with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard. The dialogue has reportedly advanced on important topics such as steel, aluminum, and the substitution of imports from Asia, yet fundamental differences persist.

A primary sticking point remains Washington's demand for a 50% U.S. content threshold for vehicles, which the Mexican government opposes. Concurrently, Mexico is seeking adjustments to U.S. national security tariffs, but U.S. President Donald Trump shows no indication of easing these restrictions.