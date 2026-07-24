U.S. Enforces New Tariffs to Combat Forced Labor

The Trump administration has announced the implementation of new tariffs, ranging between 10% and 12.5%, on goods from 60 trading partners due to alleged insufficient enforcement of forced labor bans. This move coincides with the expiration of a previous 10% global tariff.

Set to impact 99.4% of U.S. imports, the tariffs nonetheless spare numerous products, including oil, gas, and certain food items. Imposed under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, these duties are strategically designed to navigate legal challenges and maintain economic leverage.

Part of President Trump's vision to recalibrate trade policies, the measure addresses human rights concerns and trade distortions in favor of U.S. interests. Many countries face direct duty rate adjustments, with forced labor policy improvements affecting tariff impositions.