Miraculous Survival: Seaplane Makes Emergency Landing Near Sucia Island

An emergency landing by a Kenmore Air seaplane with 11 individuals on board occurred near Sucia Island, Washington, as described by the U.S. Coast Guard on Thursday. Fortunately, a rescue operation accounted for all passengers, although the plane caught fire subsequent to landing.

The incident involved a de Havilland DHC-3 Otter, which had departed from Lake Union, Seattle. The plane's emergency landing in Shallow Bay was captured in an image by the Coast Guard, depicting the seaplane engulfed in flames.

Rescue efforts were bolstered with aid from the Coast Guard and additional Canadian and local teams. Four injured passengers were transported to hospitals in Bellingham and Orcas Island. Kenmore Air, a major U.S. seaplane service, pledged full cooperation with investigative authorities.