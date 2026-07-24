Miraculous Survival: Seaplane Makes Emergency Landing Near Sucia Island

A Kenmore Air seaplane with 11 people made an emergency landing near Sucia Island, Washington, before catching fire. All were rescued, with some injured passengers needing medical treatment. The incident involved a de Havilland DHC-3 Otter, and Kenmore Air is cooperating with authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 08:56 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 08:56 IST
Miraculous Survival: Seaplane Makes Emergency Landing Near Sucia Island
  • Country:
  • United States

An emergency landing by a Kenmore Air seaplane with 11 individuals on board occurred near Sucia Island, Washington, as described by the U.S. Coast Guard on Thursday. Fortunately, a rescue operation accounted for all passengers, although the plane caught fire subsequent to landing.

The incident involved a de Havilland DHC-3 Otter, which had departed from Lake Union, Seattle. The plane's emergency landing in Shallow Bay was captured in an image by the Coast Guard, depicting the seaplane engulfed in flames.

Rescue efforts were bolstered with aid from the Coast Guard and additional Canadian and local teams. Four injured passengers were transported to hospitals in Bellingham and Orcas Island. Kenmore Air, a major U.S. seaplane service, pledged full cooperation with investigative authorities.

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