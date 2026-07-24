EU Fumes Over Unwarranted U.S. Tariffs

The European Union's foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, criticized the U.S. decision to impose new tariffs on EU goods. She argued that the allegations concerning the bloc's forced labor practices are baseless. Kallas noted the EU's compliance with trade agreements and requested clarification from Washington.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 09:26 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 09:26 IST
EU Fumes Over Unwarranted U.S. Tariffs
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The European Union's chief of foreign policy, Kaja Kallas, has openly challenged the United States over newly imposed tariffs on European goods, labeling U.S. claims about the EU's forced labor practices as baseless.

During her attendance at ASEAN meetings in Manila, Kallas told Reuters, "You can't say that for the European Union," emphasizing the EU's stronger labor protections compared to the U.S., including paid vacations and favorable employee conditions.

Kallas expressed deep surprise over the tariffs, underscoring that the EU has honored its side of last year's transatlantic trade agreement and intends to seek clarification from Washington.

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