EU Fumes Over Unwarranted U.S. Tariffs

The European Union's chief of foreign policy, Kaja Kallas, has openly challenged the United States over newly imposed tariffs on European goods, labeling U.S. claims about the EU's forced labor practices as baseless.

During her attendance at ASEAN meetings in Manila, Kallas told Reuters, "You can't say that for the European Union," emphasizing the EU's stronger labor protections compared to the U.S., including paid vacations and favorable employee conditions.

Kallas expressed deep surprise over the tariffs, underscoring that the EU has honored its side of last year's transatlantic trade agreement and intends to seek clarification from Washington.