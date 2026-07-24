Vietnam Limits Social Media and Gaming for Minors

Vietnam is proposing strict new measures that would drastically alter the way minors use social media and online gaming, in a move echoing a growing global concern over children's online safety. If approved, the draft decree would make it mandatory for social media platforms to restrict users under the age of 16 from posting, commenting, or reacting to content.

Platforms would need to ensure children's accounts are registered through a parent or legal guardian, who would supervise the child's online activity. The proposal aims to create an age-appropriate environment on social media, protecting youths from inappropriate risks, according to Deputy Culture Minister Phan Tam. The measure also calls for the highest level of privacy protection for young users and proactive management of harmful content.

Beyond social media, the regulations also seek to curb excessive gaming. Game operators would need to verify the ages of players and restrict playtime for minors under 16 to 60 minutes per day per company. These proposed changes, which align with similar moves in countries like France and Australia, demonstrate an international push to address the mental health impact of digital activities on the youth.