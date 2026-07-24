Global Markets in Turmoil Amid Rising Oil Prices and Inflation Fears

Global markets are witnessing significant turmoil as oil prices have surged due to escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. This has ignited fears of rising inflation once more. A key source of the current anxiety is the attack on two Saudi oil tankers by Iran-aligned Houthis. This development heightened concerns about potential disruptions to global oil supplies, with crude prices jumping 7% overnight.

The conflict in the Red Sea and the threat of further U.S.-Iran strife has investors on edge, particularly given the potential impact on already thin oil reserves. President Trump's warning of 'major military punishment' against Iran adds another layer of uncertainty, raising the specter of prolonged energy shocks and inflationary pressures that central banks dread.

In the bond market, yields on longer-dated Treasuries rose sharply, with 30-year yields nearing a 19-year high. The likelihood of central bank policy easing has diminished, with market expectations shifting towards an anticipated rate hike from the Federal Reserve as early as next week. Across Asia, stock markets saw significant losses, further weighed down by concerns over escalating capital expenditures by major tech players.