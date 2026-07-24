Vietnam's Competitive Edge Threatened by U.S. Tariff Hike

Vietnam faces increased U.S. tariffs, threatening its competitiveness as the largest apparel exporter to the U.S. A new 12.5% duty, excluding Vietnam from a tariff reduction mechanism aiding competitors like Bangladesh and Cambodia, could impact major brands and supply chains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 10:28 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 10:28 IST
Vietnam's Competitive Edge Threatened by U.S. Tariff Hike
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Vietnam is confronted with higher U.S. tariffs, posing a significant threat to its competitiveness in the clothing sector. As the largest exporter of apparel to the U.S., Vietnam is excluded from a new mechanism that offers potential tariff reductions for some textile imports.

The Federal Register's announcement, published on Thursday, reveals that the new tariffs, set at 10% and 12.5%, will affect 60 trading partners, including Vietnam, on allegations of inadequate enforcement of forced labor bans. In contrast, competitors like Bangladesh and Cambodia, who have secured trade deals, face only a 10% duty.

This development has raised concerns among major apparel brands, such as Nike and Ralph Lauren, which maintain large manufacturing bases in Vietnam. With Vietnam's trade ministries yet to comment, the new tariffs threaten to unsettle Vietnam's supply chains and trade surpluses with Washington.

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