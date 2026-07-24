Members of the International Criminal Court (ICC) are gearing up for a significant vote on Friday that will decide the fate of the court’s Chief Prosecutor, Karim Khan, amid allegations of sexual misconduct. Khan, steadfast in his denial of any wrongdoing, has criticized the voting process as unlawful and unsupported by evidence. The decision comes as the court faces renewed scrutiny from the United States, which perceives the ICC as an encroachment on its sovereignty.

The dismissal vote is tied to Khan’s attempt to issue arrest warrants for senior Israeli officials over alleged war crimes in Gaza, claims that Israel vehemently denies. If member states dismiss Khan, supporters may view it as a political maneuver influenced by outside pressure. The dismissal could weaken the ICC’s position, offering critics ammunition against the court created in 2002 to handle cases of war crimes, genocide, and crimes against humanity.

This development follows criticism from U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who disparaged the court, vowing that no U.S. political or military figures would face trial at the ICC. The U.S., not a member of the ICC, has imposed sanctions on several ICC figures, including Khan. The vote will take place at the U.N. headquarters, with France and the Netherlands supporting Khan's dismissal amidst unresolved allegations.