India's 'Cockroach' Youth Movement Pressures Government Over Exam Scandals

India's youth-led 'Cockroach' movement continues to demand the resignation of the education minister after national exam leaks. Talks with the government are set, but protests will persist. The movement gains momentum, echoing frustrations over exam leaks and job issues, challenging Prime Minister Modi's administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 11:39 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 11:39 IST
India's 'Cockroach' Youth Movement Pressures Government Over Exam Scandals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The leaders of India's youth-driven 'Cockroach' movement are set to meet government officials on Friday in an attempt to resolve tensions over leaked national examination papers. Despite the dialogue, protests will continue, signaling a significant youth uprising against the ruling establishment.

Emerging from an online satire into a powerful movement, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has engendered nationwide protests demanding accountability from Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The cancellation of a medical college entrance exam due to a leak affecting millions has fueled public dissatisfaction.

Authorities have taken measures, such as shutting down metro stations and curbing internet services, to manage the situation. The government, under pressure, has proposed new laws to address such exam irregularities. However, protesters insist on systemic reform to prevent future leaks, pointing to broader concerns of job shortages and governance.

TRENDING

1
Fire and Tension: Oil Tanker Explosion in the Strait of Hormuz

Fire and Tension: Oil Tanker Explosion in the Strait of Hormuz

Iran
2
Elon Musk Bets Big: Tesla's Transition from Cars to AI and Robotics

Elon Musk Bets Big: Tesla's Transition from Cars to AI and Robotics

United States
3
WNBA Strengthens Security Amid Rising Abuse Concerns

WNBA Strengthens Security Amid Rising Abuse Concerns

United States
4
Trump Rally Sparks Election Security Debate in Georgia

Trump Rally Sparks Election Security Debate in Georgia

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Is NH-44 the Right Location for Sonipat’s New Busport?

From Scraps to Strategy: How Food Waste Could Power the Next Bioeconomy

Different Economies, Same Lesson: Better Finance Needs Knowledge and Attitude

When Supply Chains Break, Digital Decisions Drive the Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026