India's 'Cockroach' Youth Movement Pressures Government Over Exam Scandals

The leaders of India's youth-driven 'Cockroach' movement are set to meet government officials on Friday in an attempt to resolve tensions over leaked national examination papers. Despite the dialogue, protests will continue, signaling a significant youth uprising against the ruling establishment.

Emerging from an online satire into a powerful movement, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has engendered nationwide protests demanding accountability from Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The cancellation of a medical college entrance exam due to a leak affecting millions has fueled public dissatisfaction.

Authorities have taken measures, such as shutting down metro stations and curbing internet services, to manage the situation. The government, under pressure, has proposed new laws to address such exam irregularities. However, protesters insist on systemic reform to prevent future leaks, pointing to broader concerns of job shortages and governance.