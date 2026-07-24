AstraZeneca's Trials and Tribulations: Can Soriot's 'Midas Touch' Endure?

AstraZeneca has seen its stock fall by 10% this year, following the unexpected failure of its nerve drug Wainua in a critical heart disease trial. This setback has triggered concerns among investors about the company’s research and development (R&D) capabilities and prospects for long-term growth.

The pharmaceutical giant's shares had more than quadrupled under CEO Pascal Soriot’s 14-year leadership. However, the focus is now on two upcoming key trials—an impending breast cancer study SERENA-4 and lung cancer trial AVANZAR—which could significantly influence investor confidence.

While Soriot is still considered to have the 'Midas touch', concerns are mounting. The outcomes of the late-stage trials are crucial, with success likely to reinvigorate faith in AstraZeneca's innovation engine and failure prompting increased scrutiny and pressure for acquisitions.