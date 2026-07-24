West Indies Cricket Team Announces Exciting Squad Changes

The West Indies cricket team has called up left-arm spinner Joshua Bishop and recalled Kirk McKenzie for a two-test home series against Pakistan. Bishop's consistent performance in recent seasons earns him a potential test debut. The squad changes follow the exclusion of John Campbell and Alzarri Joseph.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 11:31 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 11:31 IST
West Indies Cricket Team Announces Exciting Squad Changes
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  • Country:
  • West Indies

The West Indies have named Joshua Bishop for their upcoming home series against Pakistan. Bishop, a successful bowler over recent seasons, could make his test debut as he joins the squad for two matches beginning Saturday. The 26-year-old's selection highlights the team's strategy to leverage his consistent skills on the field.

In a surprising move, Kirk McKenzie has been recalled to the team. McKenzie's return follows the absence of John Campbell, who is ruled out due to a hamstring strain. Furthermore, fast bowler Alzarri Joseph is unavailable for personal reasons, leaving room for strategic shuffles in the lineup.

The West Indies will host the first test match in Tarouba, with the second scheduled to take place in Port of Spain from August 2. The squad, led by captain Roston Chase, reflects both seasoned and emerging talents ready to face the visiting Pakistani squad.

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