SK Group Chairman's Divorce Settlement: Significantly Reduced Payout

A South Korean court ordered SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won to pay his ex-wife 944 billion won in a reduced divorce settlement. This follows a Supreme Court ruling rejecting claims of unauthorized funds in their marital assets. SK Group's rising international presence heightens investor interest in Chey's stake.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 11:36 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 11:36 IST
SK Group Chairman's Divorce Settlement: Significantly Reduced Payout
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Korea

A South Korean court reduced the divorce settlement of SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, requiring him to pay 944 billion won ($640 million) to his former wife, Roh Soh-yeong. This decision comes after the Supreme Court reversed part of a previous ruling regarding unauthorized marital funds.

The high-profile case attracted attention due to Chey's significant stake in SK Group, especially with SK's rising prominence in the AI sector. SK Hynix, the conglomerate's chip-making affiliate, is a leading supplier of high-bandwidth memory chips for Nvidia, which has fueled investor interest in Chey's 17.9% stake in SK Inc.

The court included Chey's shares in the marital estate, valuing them as of April 2024, underlining the Supreme Court's precedence. Despite Chey's increased share value since then, the marital property was divided, awarding one-third to Roh and two-thirds to Chey, following a lower ratio from a previous appeal.

TRENDING

1
Fire and Tension: Oil Tanker Explosion in the Strait of Hormuz

Fire and Tension: Oil Tanker Explosion in the Strait of Hormuz

Iran
2
Elon Musk Bets Big: Tesla's Transition from Cars to AI and Robotics

Elon Musk Bets Big: Tesla's Transition from Cars to AI and Robotics

United States
3
WNBA Strengthens Security Amid Rising Abuse Concerns

WNBA Strengthens Security Amid Rising Abuse Concerns

United States
4
Trump Rally Sparks Election Security Debate in Georgia

Trump Rally Sparks Election Security Debate in Georgia

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Is NH-44 the Right Location for Sonipat’s New Busport?

From Scraps to Strategy: How Food Waste Could Power the Next Bioeconomy

Different Economies, Same Lesson: Better Finance Needs Knowledge and Attitude

When Supply Chains Break, Digital Decisions Drive the Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026