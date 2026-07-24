European Markets Unsteady Amid Rising Tensions and Tariff Challenges

European shares remained stable on Friday, poised for a weekly decline as investors navigated heightened Middle East tensions and rising oil prices, coupled with corporate earnings reports.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was unchanged at 639.36 points by 0705 GMT. Germany’s DAX gained momentum, notably with SAP's 4.5% rise after surpassing expectations for its cloud service growth.

While the technology index showed little movement, energy stocks faced declines, notably with Neste reporting profits below forecasts. Furthermore, Brent crude prices stayed above $100 per barrel following escalating tensions in the Red Sea. The U.S. compounded global economic strains by implementing new tariffs on 60 trading partners amid concerns over forced labor practices.