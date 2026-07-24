European Markets Unsteady Amid Rising Tensions and Tariff Challenges

European markets were stable but faced a weekly dip due to rising oil prices and geopolitical tensions. Technology shares saw minimal changes, while energy stocks dropped following profit shortfalls from key companies. Global market dynamics were further complicated as the U.S. imposed new tariffs on numerous trading partners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 12:42 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 12:42 IST
European Markets Unsteady Amid Rising Tensions and Tariff Challenges
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  • Germany

European shares remained stable on Friday, poised for a weekly decline as investors navigated heightened Middle East tensions and rising oil prices, coupled with corporate earnings reports.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was unchanged at 639.36 points by 0705 GMT. Germany’s DAX gained momentum, notably with SAP's 4.5% rise after surpassing expectations for its cloud service growth.

While the technology index showed little movement, energy stocks faced declines, notably with Neste reporting profits below forecasts. Furthermore, Brent crude prices stayed above $100 per barrel following escalating tensions in the Red Sea. The U.S. compounded global economic strains by implementing new tariffs on 60 trading partners amid concerns over forced labor practices.

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