Chinese Chip Power Play: CXMT's Bold Moves Upset Semiconductor Dynamics

CXMT, a major Chinese chip manufacturer, has strained relations with Huawei due to rising chip prices. This incident highlights changing dynamics in China's semiconductor industry, as CXMT gains power to set prices. The firm prepares for an IPO, aiming to rival Western chipmakers, while facing U.S. scrutiny and geopolitical challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 13:30 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 13:30 IST
Chinese Chip Power Play: CXMT's Bold Moves Upset Semiconductor Dynamics
  • Country:
  • China

For months, CXMT, a major Chinese chip manufacturer, had been raising prices on Huawei, one of China's tech giants. The standoff escalated when engineers linked to Huawei were abruptly ordered to leave CXMT's factory floor. This confrontation highlights the shifting dynamics in China's semiconductor sector.

CXMT has emerged as a formidable player, now powerful enough to charge prices even Huawei finds hard to accept. Memory chips, once a low-margin business, have become highly sought-after due to the global AI data center boom. As the demand for memory chips soars, CXMT and its counterpart YMTC have gained the leverage to dictate pricing to their clients.

Now racing toward significant IPOs, these Chinese chipmakers are reshaping the global supply chain, while their growing influence raises concerns in Washington. The geopolitical tensions threaten to obstruct their ambitions, yet CXMT continues to expand its capacity, aiming to outpace rivals by the end of the decade.

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