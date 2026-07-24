Chinese Chip Power Play: CXMT's Bold Moves Upset Semiconductor Dynamics

For months, CXMT, a major Chinese chip manufacturer, had been raising prices on Huawei, one of China's tech giants. The standoff escalated when engineers linked to Huawei were abruptly ordered to leave CXMT's factory floor. This confrontation highlights the shifting dynamics in China's semiconductor sector.

CXMT has emerged as a formidable player, now powerful enough to charge prices even Huawei finds hard to accept. Memory chips, once a low-margin business, have become highly sought-after due to the global AI data center boom. As the demand for memory chips soars, CXMT and its counterpart YMTC have gained the leverage to dictate pricing to their clients.

Now racing toward significant IPOs, these Chinese chipmakers are reshaping the global supply chain, while their growing influence raises concerns in Washington. The geopolitical tensions threaten to obstruct their ambitions, yet CXMT continues to expand its capacity, aiming to outpace rivals by the end of the decade.