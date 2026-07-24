Nigeria Strengthens Defense: Army Expansion to Tackle Security Threats

President Bola Tinubu of Nigeria approved an expansion of the army from eight to twelve divisions, adding 28,000 personnel. The increase aims to address ongoing security challenges, including insurgency and banditry. New divisions are planned in central, northeastern, and southern Nigeria, alongside investment in equipment and welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 13:29 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 13:29 IST
Nigeria Strengthens Defense: Army Expansion to Tackle Security Threats
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  • Country:
  • Nigeria

Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu has announced a significant expansion of the Nigerian Army, increasing its divisions from eight to twelve and recruiting an additional 28,000 personnel. This move is part of a broader strategy to combat persistent security threats facing the nation.

The new army divisions will be located in Makurdi, Ilorin, Jalingo, and Benin City, according to presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga. The government has also committed to enhancing investment in military equipment and improving troop welfare to modernize the armed forces.

The expanded structure will centralize its headquarters in eight major cities, with new formations focused on central, northeastern, and southern regions of Nigeria. Implementation will occur in two phases, with the initial divisions becoming operational by September and the final division by December, addressing ongoing issues like insurgency, banditry, and regional violence.

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