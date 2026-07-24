Euro Zone Business Rebounds Amid Global Challenges

Euro zone business activity experienced a resurgence in July for the first time in four months, primarily driven by a surge in new orders, despite ongoing geopolitical tensions and inflation concerns, according to a survey released on Friday.

The S&P Global Flash Euro zone Composite PMI Output Index rose to 51.9, a notable increase from June's 50.0 reading, surpassing expectations. A reading above 50.0 typically indicates economic expansion.

While new orders grew robustly, exporting orders saw a lessened decline. Both the manufacturing and services sectors contributed to this recovery, signaling a potential economic bounce for the region, although challenges persist.