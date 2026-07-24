Record Divorce Settlement Shines Light on SK Group's Future

A South Korean court has ordered SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won to pay 944 billion won in a landmark divorce settlement. The case focuses on Chey's substantial stake in SK Group, which could impact the conglomerate's strategy amid the thriving AI sector. Chey's management control remains unaffected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 13:30 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 13:30 IST
Record Divorce Settlement Shines Light on SK Group's Future
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  • Country:
  • South Korea

In an unprecedented move, a South Korean court has mandated a 944 billion won divorce settlement for SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, drawing attention to his critical stake in the country's second-largest conglomerate. This development arrives as SK Group's prominence grows alongside the AI industry boom.

The court's decision requires Chey to make a cash payment to his former spouse, Roh Soh-yeong, setting a record settlement for South Korea while maintaining his management control over SK Group. Observers speculate whether Chey will leverage his shares to fulfill the financial obligation without compromising his leadership.

The ruling follows the Supreme Court's previous verdict to exclude alleged financial contributions from Roh's father, former President Roh Tae-woo, from the asset division. As trading responds to the ruling, SK Inc.'s and SK Hynix's shares experience notable declines, reflecting market concern over investor stakes and Chey's potential funding strategies.

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