Record Divorce Settlement Shines Light on SK Group's Future

In an unprecedented move, a South Korean court has mandated a 944 billion won divorce settlement for SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, drawing attention to his critical stake in the country's second-largest conglomerate. This development arrives as SK Group's prominence grows alongside the AI industry boom.

The court's decision requires Chey to make a cash payment to his former spouse, Roh Soh-yeong, setting a record settlement for South Korea while maintaining his management control over SK Group. Observers speculate whether Chey will leverage his shares to fulfill the financial obligation without compromising his leadership.

The ruling follows the Supreme Court's previous verdict to exclude alleged financial contributions from Roh's father, former President Roh Tae-woo, from the asset division. As trading responds to the ruling, SK Inc.'s and SK Hynix's shares experience notable declines, reflecting market concern over investor stakes and Chey's potential funding strategies.