Leaders Reappointed to Strengthen Te Reo Māori

Minister Potaka said both bring substantial experience, knowledge and commitment to the revitalisation of te reo Māori.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 24-07-2026 13:28 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 13:28 IST
Leaders Reappointed to Strengthen Te Reo Māori
Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Māori Development Minister Tama Potaka has confirmed the reappointment of Dr Jeremy Tātere MacLeod as Deputy Chair and Jennifer Te Atamira Ward-Lealand CNZM as a Board member of Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori. Both appointments will run for three years from 2 September 2026, giving the commission continued leadership as it works to grow the everyday use, visibility and value of te reo Māori across Aotearoa.

Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori plays a central role in supporting the revitalisation and promotion of the Māori language, working with communities, public institutions, education providers and organisations across the country. The reappointments retain experienced voices on the board at a time when efforts to normalise te reo Māori remain closely connected to wider goals around cultural identity, participation and stronger communities.

Experienced leadership remains in place

Dr Jeremy Tātere MacLeod will continue as Deputy Chair, while Jennifer Te Atamira Ward-Lealand CNZM remains a Board member. Minister Potaka said both bring substantial experience, knowledge and commitment to the revitalisation of te reo Māori.

Their continued service will support the commission's governance and help carry forward work already underway to encourage more New Zealanders to hear, speak and engage with the language in daily life.

Supporting te reo Māori across Aotearoa

The Government said stable board leadership will help Te Taura Whiri build on programmes that promote te reo Māori in public spaces, workplaces, media, schools and homes. The commission's work is part of a wider national effort to ensure te reo Māori is visible, accessible and confidently used by present and future generations.

Potaka thanked MacLeod and Ward-Lealand for their ongoing contribution, saying their leadership would help strengthen the language and the communities that carry it forward.

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