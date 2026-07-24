U.S. Tightens Grip: New Sanctions on Cuba
The United States has imposed new sanctions targeting nine entities and two individuals associated with the Cuban government's control over energy, financial, and overseas medical labor sectors. U.S. Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, stated the sanctions aim to curb efforts to bypass previous restrictions on the Cuban regime.
- Country:
- United States
The United States announced on Thursday the implementation of fresh sanctions related to Cuba, as indicated by a notice on the U.S. Treasury Department website.
These sanctions focus on nine entities and two individuals, whose activities are said to sustain the Cuban government's influence over critical sectors such as energy, financial services, and overseas medical labor. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized that the targeted parties have been attempting to circumvent previous sanctions aimed at hindering the Cuban regime and its associates.
In addition to the sanctions, the Treasury Department has issued three general licenses concerning Cuba, further tightening the economic measures against the Caribbean nation.
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