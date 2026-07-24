U.S. Tightens Grip: New Sanctions on Cuba

The United States announced on Thursday the implementation of fresh sanctions related to Cuba, as indicated by a notice on the U.S. Treasury Department website.

These sanctions focus on nine entities and two individuals, whose activities are said to sustain the Cuban government's influence over critical sectors such as energy, financial services, and overseas medical labor. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized that the targeted parties have been attempting to circumvent previous sanctions aimed at hindering the Cuban regime and its associates.

In addition to the sanctions, the Treasury Department has issued three general licenses concerning Cuba, further tightening the economic measures against the Caribbean nation.